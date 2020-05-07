Speaker of Parliament: We strongly oppose heroization of Garegin Nzhdeh

Along with the distortion of history, there is also a process of glorifying fascism and its accomplices. For example, a monument erected to the Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh in the Republic of Armenia as a national hero. Russian Bureau of Report quotes the Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, as saying at a high-level parliamentary online conference dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the great Victory.

"Unfortunately, recently we have witnessed that some forces are trying to deny the role of the Soviet Union in the defeat of Hitler's troops during World War II. It is unacceptable and unacceptable. I am deeply confident that the world community should be unbendable in defending the truth, " she said.

According to Gafarova, the strengthening of neo-fascist tendencies in the world causes a fair concern: "It seemed that the fascist ideology was already over and this would never happen again. Unfortunately, we witness the process of glorifying fascism and its accomplices, along with the distortion of history. For example, a monument erected to the Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh in the Republic of Armenia as a national hero is disturbing. We believe that such phenomena should not be tolerated since all humanity condemns fascism."

The Chairman of the Milli Majlis also spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to the Victory in the Great Patriotic war: "These days, our entire country is celebrating a significant and important historical date for all of us-victory Day. And we remember with gratitude and love all those who gave their lives for the freedom of their country. It isn't easy to overestimate the contribution of my country, Azerbaijan, in this Victory. Azerbaijan, rightfully considered the main supplier of fuel to the USSR, has become one of the most powerful arsenals of the red Army. During the war, Azerbaijan supplied 75 million tons of oil to the front, which played a major role in achieving the Great Victory. The Azerbaijani liberation divisions had a special role in the defeat of the German hordes. More than 130 representatives of Azerbaijan were awarded the title "Hero of the Soviet Union."

Notably, on May 7, the international news Agency "Russia today" hosted a high-level parliamentary online conference dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the great Victory with the participation of the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko. Leaders and representatives of the parliaments of the CIS countries, Central and Eastern European States, MEPs, prominent political and public figures attended the video bridge.