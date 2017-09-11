Spain appoints new Charge d’Affaires in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received İgnacio Sánchez Taboada, the newly appointed Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Azerbaijan

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs E. Mammadyarov congratulated İgnacio Sánchez Taboada on his appointment.

İgnacio Sánchez Taboada noted that he would spare no efforts to contribute to development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

At the meeting development prospects of bilateral relations between Spain and Azerbaijan were discussed and was noted that there are vast opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, tourism and humanitarian spheres.