Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on November 29, 2016.

South African Minister will also meet with other senior officials of Azerbaijan.