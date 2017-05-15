Sofia hosts conference over 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria diplomatic relations

© Report.az

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgaria's capital Sofia hosts conference “Bulgaria-Azerbaijan: 25 Years of Diplomatic Relations: Perspectives of Bilateral Partnership and Multilateral Cooperation”.

Report informs citing the Bulgarian agency Focus, speaking at the conference, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova noted that relations of Azerbaijan with Bulgaria in recent years have reached the level of strategic partnership and their purpose is now to further develop in areas of mutual interest.

In turn, Energy Minister of Bulgaria Temenuzhka Petkova said that Bulgaria has always supported the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. T. Petkova said that Bulgaria considers energy cooperation as a priority for cooperation, which is related to security of supply: "Azerbaijan is our strategic partner."

According to her, Bulgaria has always supported and actively participates in the Southern Gas Corridor. She also stressed the possibility of implementing the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria. According to her, these projects would not be "without our partners from Azerbaijan."

Petkova stressed that the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnect is an irreversible process and assured that the government will continue to work actively on the development of relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan in all directions.