    SOCAR Vice-President meets with UN officials

    Future cooperation in ecology and environmental protection between SOCAR and UN Development Program discussed

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by SOCAR Vice-president for ecology Rafiga Huseynzade was on a visit in Istanbul, Turkey. Report was told in SOCAR.

    During the visit, important meetings were held in Istanbul office of the UN Development Program with the administration staff of Regional Centre for Europe and CIS and several urgent issues were discussed.

    R.Huseynzade also spoke about the measures taken by SOCAR in the field of ecology. In addition, the prospects of future cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection between SOCAR and the UN Development Program was discussed.

