Siyavush Novruzov: Except Armenia, we should pay attention to words while speaking about other neighbors

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Armenia and Iran are known, and each state has its own foreign policy.

Who can say Azerbaijan, that it should built a relationship with the United States? At the time, they put pressure on us to get involved in the application of sanctions against Russia. However, we are opposed to this and said that Russia is our neighbor and we have friendly relations. While building a relationship with one or another state, we do not accept outside interference."

Report informs, chairman of the parliamentary committee for public associations and religious structures, ruling NAP (New Azerbaijan Party) Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov said at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis, commenting the statements about Iran.

Committee Chairman stated that he supports the creation of same attitude with each country: "For example, President Ilham Aliyev has recently paid a visit to Iran, where a number of important decisions were taken. We should not forget about Iran's assistance in liberation of Nakhichivan from the blockade."

S.Novruzov also stressed that he was not a supporter of the approach to issue between Iran and Armenia from the point of view of Christians and Muslims: "It is not about Islam, but about the Allies."

Therefore, we must build another approach. Expressing an opinion about a certain country, this issue needs to be investigated carefully. I am against of launching the railway line to Armenia and provision them with any assistance. It can not be a real categorically. Since Armenia is an occupier country. However, invitation of someone foreign to the country is an internal affair of the state. We can not interfere in anyone's affairs. Each question must be solved by contracts and a peace. Signing these contracts, our countries are still moving closer. In general, Except Armenia, we should pay attention to words while speaking about other neighbors."