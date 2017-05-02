Siyavush Novruzov: Some forces interfere in Turkey's internal affairs

© Report.az

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "It is not surprising that Turkey shifted from post-monitoring to monitoring by Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Several times European structures exhibited unfair position against Azerbaijan and Turkey. And this is one of them”.

Report informs, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Chairman of the Committee on Public associations and Religious Organizations in Milli Majlis Siyavush Novruzov said at today's plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament.

He noted that some forces interfere in Turkey's internal affairs, make discussions: “Referendum on amendments to Constitution was held fair in Turkey. When the results at 86-90 percent they say it is very high. When it is 51 percent they say it is low. Where are European structures going with this kind of approach?! As a result of fair referendum in Turkey, 48 percent of population voted against. When there is a terrorist attack in Europe they shout to the world. So, what about the incidents happening on the territory of Turkey?".