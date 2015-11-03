Sergey Markov: "Russia should try to develop Moscow-Baku-Ankara relations"

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Tendency for strengthening of Azerbaijani-Russian relations will continue after parliamentary elections in the country. Basis of strengthening relations established during visit of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation to Baku on August, 2013 before presidential elections. At that time the President supported election of Azerbaijani people clearly and unambiguously."

Report was told by Sergey Markov, Member of Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, Head of "Civil Dialogue" International Monitoring Group.

S.Markov considers that the process requires political support: "Russia should try to devlop Moscow-Baku-Ankara relations. Azerbaijan can play an important role in this field. I believe that energy cooperation should be developed in the framework of such a caolision."

S.Markov also emphasized necessity of increasing cooperation among the societies.