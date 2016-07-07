Serbian Prime Minister met with the head of Azerbaijani company

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian Prime Minister Alexander Vučić met with the head of the company "Azvirt" Kamil Aliyev.

Report informs referring to the Serbian government's website, at the meeting A.Vučić expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation with the company, noting the implementation of infrastructure project, as the construction of roads on corridor 11of the League-Prelina ahighway. Serbian Prime Minister noted opportunities for further cooperation.

In turn, the head of "Azvirt" company noted the presence of a favorable business environment in Serbia, so that the company intends to strengthen its presence in the Balkans.

Notably, the meeting also involved the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Eldar Hasanov.