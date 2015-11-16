​Security measures at French Embassy to Azerbaijan to be strengthened

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Security measures at the French Embassy to Azerbaijan will be strengthened, Report was told in the press service of Embassy.

A day before, France announced strengthening of security measures in their diplomatic missions, schools and cultural centers abroad due to recent attacks earlier in Paris.

In the evening, on November 13, unknown persons opened fire at a restaurant, three explosions sounded in the vicinity of the stadium Stade de France, where a friendly game of football teams of France and Germany, which was attended by French President Francois Hollande, were held. In addition, a rock concert at the Bataclan Theatre unknown people took hostages. According to preliminary data, resulting in a series of attacks in Paris, killing 120 to 150 people, nearly 200 were injured.

Due to the declared three-day mourning in France, the French Embassy in Baku lowered flags, during the week a book of condolences will be open.