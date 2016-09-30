Secretary of State of Kazakhstan: We are grateful to Azerbaijan for support

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan today is home to approximately 10,000 Azerbaijanis and 16 different centers of Azerbaijan operate in the country. Kazakhstan has created all conditions for Azerbaijanis that they could preserve their culture and traditions.

Report informs, said the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova said at the meeting with members of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendship society in Baku.

Speaking about bilateral relations, G. Abdykalikova noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are fruitfully cooperating in various international organizations, such as the TurkPA, TURKSOY, the OSCE and the UN "Kazakhstan has been elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 years. Azerbaijan has supported us at all levels, for which we thank the leadership and the people of Azerbaija", she noted.

In turn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabaev speaking at the meeting said that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan today are respected members of the international community and added: "Many of things we did from scratch. We can proudly say that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are today respected states and other countries take our opinion into account. Despite the crisis, I am sure that we will overcome this challenge, and will celebrate our 25th anniversary of independence."

At the end, G. Abdukalikova rewarded a honorary diploma of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendship society for merits in development of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations.