 Top
    Close photo mode

    Secretary General of the Council of Europe to send representatives to Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan's implementation of the European Convention on Human Rights will be discussed

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ he Secretary General of the 47-nation Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, has launched an official inquiry into Azerbaijan's implementation of the European Convention on Human Rights, Report informs referring to the press service of the Council of Europe.

    "I will send representatives to Azerbaijan to seek explanations from the authorities concerning the country's implementation of the human rights convention."

    Under Article 52 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the Secretary General can launch an inquiry to find out how the domestic law in any member state makes sure that the convention is properly implemented.

    Inquiries under Article 52 are rare. It is the first time Secretary General Jagland has used this measure.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi