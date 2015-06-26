Sargsyan drawing up loyal military units from Karabakh to Yerevan

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ A message posted on the Facebook page of the ‘Jane's Defence Intelligence’ publication said the Western military intelligence sources reported that several military units stationed in Karabakh have moved to Armenia.

It was noted that the personnel of these units is mainly composed of the Armenians of Karabakh.

As the source said, the movement of these units towards the Lachin corridor was recorded by satellites of the Western countries’ military intelligence.

Supposedly, the U.S. is the country that has such sophisticated military intelligence at its disposal.

To preserve confidentiality and to prevent a panic among the population, the troops’ movement took place at night with the equipment lights completely turned off.

The main part of this unit, the personnel of which includes 2000-2500 people, is stationed around Yerevan, and the other part around Gyumri.

It is assumed that in the backdrop of recent protests in Yerevan, the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan fears that the developments similar to Ukraine’s “Maidan” and a possible coup will repeat themselves in Armenia.

And supposedly in case of such a development, the Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and the military units comprised of the Armenians of Armenia can not be trusted.

It is no coincidence that defense minister of the unrecognized separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh, lieutenant general Movses Hakobyan was appointed deputy chief of the General Staff of Armenia. The forces stationed in Karabakh, as well as other paramilitary troops were transferred directly under his command.

If the situation gets out of control and the servicemen don’t obey orders, Sargsyan can trust only him to control the situation. As Bashar al-Assad trusts Alawites groups, the president of Armenia trusts the Armenians of Karabakh. He himself was born in Karabakh.



OSCE member countries provide information on the coordinates of the military units on their territories, the number of troops and military equipment, according to the Vienna Document 1999 (VD-99) of the organization. Another OSCE country can conduct a revision on this territory in a short period of time in order to check the validity of this information. After receiving intelligence data about the deployment of troops in Armenia, Western countries intend to send a revision group to this country.

Russian military base in Gyumri has been put on alert. The deployment of additional forces is also reported.