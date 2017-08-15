Sanjay Rana: Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India grown 63 times over past years

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India's independence, the ceremony of raising the national flag was held at the embassy of this country in Azerbaijan.

Report was told at the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the national anthem of India was heard first, after which the ambassador Sanjay Rana read out a congratulatory letter from the country's President, Ram Nath Kovind.

Touching upon bilateral relations, the Indian Ambassador said that there are friendly relations between the two countries in many spheres. Recalling that this year two countries celebrate 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, S. Rana added that in connection with this, the "India-Azerbaijan Friendship Festival" was organized, within which cultural events are held in two countries. He also noted that all conditions for studying in India are being created for Azerbaijani students.

Speaking about economic cooperation, the diplomat said that over the past years the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India increased 63 times.

Notably, citizens of India living in Azerbaijan, as well as students of the Azerbaijani language at the Azerbaijan University of Languages took part in the event.