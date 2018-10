Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ San Marino's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Nicola Renzi will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the official visit starts on May 2.

Within the framework of the visit, Renzi is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other senior officials.

The visit will end on May 3.