    Samad Seyidov: Peacebuilding commissions should be established between PACE member-states

    Council of Europe should change its values

    Strasbourg. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The structure of the commissions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) should be changed".

    The Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs that head of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE Samad Seyidov made the due statement during the discussion of the report on "Strengthening the decision-making authority of the Assembly on power and voting”.

    According to him, the Council of Europe should change its values: "Today, we observe a disagreement over the discussion of the report. From this point of view, we should think deeply about our future and our policy. It is not a solution to change legislation, Council of Europe should change its values. Tolerance should be replaced by respect. Member-states should try to respect each other more. We should not be limit ourselves to changes in the legislation. PACE commissions and their structure should be changed. There is a need to establish peacebuilding commissions among the PACE member-states because Member-States gather and negotiate but some member-states, including Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova did not manage to resolve the debated issue with other member-states. At the same time, the conflict in Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia remains unresolved.

    Notably, the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) kicked off in Strasbourg on October 8.

