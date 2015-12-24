Samad Seyidov: I don't believe US law draft against Azerbaijan will be supported

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Each member of Milli Majlis (National Parliament of Azerbaijan) has a right to put forward and propose a law draft. Deputy Rovshan Rzayev, using his right he has prepared the law draft "On the human rights situation in the United States".

Report informs, Chairman of the International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Samad Seyidov told reporters.

According to him, the law draft proposed to the National Assembly had not been discussed yet: "I understand Rovshan Rzayev. Because recently different institutions and countries using the name of human rights, hold it is a tool in the hands to press the government. Here we see the clear anti-Azerbaijan efforts of the Armenian lobby. For example, we can show the recent initiative of US Congressman Mr. Smith. If you read the provisions of the bill presented by him, you will see that it is full of smear campaigns.. I do not believe that this law draft will gain support. We are against the fact that the international organizations, used human rights as a tool. The value of human rights is supreme. It is treated special in Azerbaijan."