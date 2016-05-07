Russian warships will visit ports of the Caspian states

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Crew small artillery ship (MAK) "Volgodonsk" and attached support vessels of the Caspian Flotilla (CFLs) are completing preparation for a sea campaign with travel to the ports of the Caspian states.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, in the process of preparing the crews conducted naval exercises on various subjects, which have fulfilled the task of the joint maneuver squadron and perform combat exercises with artillery fire at various targets.

Notably, during the voyage is planned to visit the ports of the Caspian states, IAC "Volgodonsk" crew began preparing an honor guard and military band of the Caspian Flotilla to meet foreign delegations and excursions by boat.