    Russian TV channel treats with disrespect to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Site of the TV channel displayed the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh Republic

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian TV channel "Dojd" ("Rain") treated with disrespect to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, on the website of TV channel the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were shown as "Nagorno Karabakh Republic".

    Thus, in the list of subscription, "Nagorno Karabakh Republic" is among the countries.

    The list also contains Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

    Up to date Report News Agency haven't received a response from the TV channel to the request concerning the relevant matter. 

