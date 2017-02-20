Russian State Duma Chairman to visit Azerbaijan in first half of 2017

Moscow. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to Azerbaijan scheduled for the first half of the year.

Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots told Moscow correspondent of Report News Agency.

"Now we are developing a plan of upcoming events and visits. Visit of Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to Azerbaijan is also scheduled based on this plan. It will take place in the first half of the year, but the exact date will be known later. The official invitation from Baku have already been received and currently schedule for Vyacheslav Viktorovich's visit is being specified", L.Kalashnikov said.

According to him, during the visit to Baku, among other issues will be also discussed results of the next meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

"Next session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS will be held on March 26-28, in which will be adopted model laws, recommendations for improvement of the legislation of the member states. Experience has proven that such meetings are held quite successful", chairman of the State Duma Committee said.

L.Kalashnikov stressed that V.Volodin's visit to Baku will be held after meeting of the Assembly and include a joint meeting with Azerbaijani counterparts.

"Mainly, economic issues, cooperation in the CIS and other international organizations will be discussed", Chairman of the State Duma Committee added.