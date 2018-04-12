Russian President phones President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

Vladimir Putin congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election, and wished him success in his presidential activities towards ensuring the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan and the country`s development. The Russian President expressed his confidence that relations between the two countries will continue to develop in all areas.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Vladimir Putin for his attention and congratulations. The head of state expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan-Russia relations will continue to develop and the two countries will maintain close cooperation.

The heads of state discussed prospects of the bilateral friendly relations based on strategic partnership.