Russian official: Europa league final in Baku testifies to Azerbaijan's high reputation in the world

Due to the increased reputation of Azerbaijan in the world, such international organizations as UEFA themselves offer Baku to hold such large-scale events, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov said, speaking of the upcoming Europa League final today.

"I think that there was the time when Azerbaijan struggled to host such events. It was quite a high competition. Today, Azerbaijan’s reputation is so high that many international organizations, sports organizations, and public organizations are ready to initiate such events here. This is another evidence of the high-class diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Umakhanov said.