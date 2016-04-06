Russian Foreign Ministry comments on deportation of LifeNews crew from Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Media should be independent and should provide an objective evaluation, without any of the parties.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have requested detailed information from our colleagues, Russian diplomats working in Azerbaijan. They provided us information about LifeNews TV channel", said M.Zakharova.

She recalled that the media should respect the laws of the host country.

M.Zakharova noted: "I can't even name them reports, journalist materials, when published a question to people about whom were they supporting, Azerbaijan, or Armenia."

"Is this a journalistic work? This can be used only for the purposes of incitement, hatred for each other", said the spokeswoman.

According to her, such things are not allowed, and the media should understand their responsibility in such a moment.

Notably, a few days ago, a group of journalists of the Russian LifeNews TV channel expelled from Azerbaijan.