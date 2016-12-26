 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Embassy to Azerbaijan lowered flag to half-mast due to Tu-154 crash

    Russia declared December 26 a day of mourning

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Embassy to Azerbaijan has lowered national flag to half-mast due to Tu-154 crash and death of 92 people as a result.

    Report informs citing the Russian diplomatic mission to Baku.

    Notably, the airplane Tu-154 of Russian Defense Ministry heading to Syria crashed into Black Sea yesterday morning. The ministry reports 92 persons, including 84 passengers: 8 military servicemen, 64 musicians of military ensemble named after Alexandrov, 9 representatives of TV channels, head of charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, 2 federal servicemen were on board.

    Security forces started investigation of the incident.

    Rescue operations underway. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi