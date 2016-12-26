Russian Embassy to Azerbaijan lowered flag to half-mast due to Tu-154 crash

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Embassy to Azerbaijan has lowered national flag to half-mast due to Tu-154 crash and death of 92 people as a result.

Report informs citing the Russian diplomatic mission to Baku.

Notably, the airplane Tu-154 of Russian Defense Ministry heading to Syria crashed into Black Sea yesterday morning. The ministry reports 92 persons, including 84 passengers: 8 military servicemen, 64 musicians of military ensemble named after Alexandrov, 9 representatives of TV channels, head of charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, 2 federal servicemen were on board.

Security forces started investigation of the incident.

Rescue operations underway.