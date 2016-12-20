Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan: We deeply shocked by news of Russian envoy's murder

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Staff of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan deeply shocked by the news of the murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov.

Report informs, the statement of Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan says.

"Qualified Russian diplomat, kind and sympathetic person, a professional who has made a significant contribution to the process of normalization of Russian-Turkish relations in this difficult time was shot in the back and killed.

Working in Azerbaijan, we have always felt from our colleagues in Turkey and personally Russian Ambassador in Ankara readiness to provide necessary assistance and reliable support in the solution of common foreign policy objectives", said the embassy.

"We are convinced that the crime will not go unpunished. Depth investigation into the brutal murder should be a matter of honor", says the statement.

Notably, in connection with the death of the Russian ambassador to Turkey A. Karlov a book of condolences will open in Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The book will be open on December 21 - from 10.00 to 13.00 and from 15.00 to 17.00 and 22 December - from 10.00 to 13.00.