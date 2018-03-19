Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan announces voting results

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ 1,517 Russian citizens participated in the presidential elections at poll station opened in the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Embassy.

According to the diplomatic mission, the elections were organized and no complaints have been received.

Results of the poll were as follows:

Vladimir Putin - 1,252 votes (83.3%), Pavel Grudinin - 119 votes (7.92%), Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 35 votes (2.33%), Ksenia Sobchak - 57 votes (3.79%), Grigory Yavlinsky - 17 votes (1.13 %), Boris Titov - 11 votes (0.73 %), Maksim Suraykin - 7 votes (0.47 %), Sergey Baburin - 5 votes (0.33%).

Embassy thanked the Azerbaijani government for its support in elections.