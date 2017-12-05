 Top
    Russian Duma's Slutsky suggests to create trio with Azerbaijan and Iran

    Baku. 5 December.REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Parliament Leonid Slutsky suggested to establish parliamentary trio - Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran for discussing the topical problems.

    The Committee of the Russian State Duma on International affairs today holds the joint session with National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's Majlis.

    “Cooperation in the field of railway road, energy and fuel i.e. oil and gas which is vertical North-South on which presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran have been working for several years. I am sure that we could think on such trio with participation of Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov, this is all very interesting for us”, Slutsky said. 

