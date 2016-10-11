 Top
    Russian Deputy Defence Minister: Azerbaijan plans to send humanitarian aid to Syria

    Russia initiated large-scale humanitarian operation in Aleppo and calls international community to support its efforts

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ China, Azerbaijan, Serbia, India and Kazakhstan intend to send humanitarian aid to Syria, stated Deputy Minister of Defense of Russian Federation Anatoliy Antonov in Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing, Report informs referring to the TASS.

    He stated that Russia initiated large-scale humanitarian operation in Aleppo and calls international community to support its efforts.

    "Humanitarian support of population is an important element of Russia’s efforts in Syria. We launched large scale humanitarian operations in Aleppo region and called international community to join Russian initiative. Belarus supported us. China, Azerbaijan, Serbia, India, Kazakhstan also intend to send humanitarian aid to Syria", he added. 

