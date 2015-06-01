Russian Ambassador: Favorable conditions for organizations of compatriots created in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Work with compatriots abroad is one of the important directions of Russian foreign policy. It's important that this work in Azerbaijan is understanding and supporting at the state level. For the organizations of our compatriots have been created favorable conditions in the country."

Report informs referring to the press service of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin said at a conference of the country conference of the organizations of Russian compatriots in Azerbaijan.

As an example of a good attitude to the Russian language and culture in the country, he cited the recent decision of the President of Azerbaijan to open a branch in Bakuof the Medical University named after Sechenov.

He noted that the conference is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (World War II) "It's the most important that, Azerbaijan and Russia are united in the assessment of this event. The history doesn't divide us, but unite. This is particularly expensive, given that the world's attempts to revise the results of World War II, denying the decisive role of the Soviet Union in the victory over fascism, the glorification of the Nazis and the revival of neo-Nazi ideology", said V.Dorokhin.

The Ambassador stressed that, despite the financial problems, Russia continued financial support of compatriots abroad. "The Russian Embassy will continue to support the Russian diaspora in Azerbaijan and constructive activities of the organizations of compatriots. We hope that our partnership will continue to develop in an atmosphere of goodwill, trust and solidarity."