Russia, West relations discussed at III Global Forum in Baku

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Russia and the West discussed during Third Global Open Society Forum, held in Baku today. Report informs, the forum continues to work within the framework of the four panels, the first of which is devoted to the prospects of relations between Russia and the West.

The former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga (1999-2007) noted that the problem with the current situation is that the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin is not predictable.

"I cannot even predict what will happen in six months. We do not know the plans of Putin, but what is clear from his words already cause concern for Russia's neighbors, "- said the former Latvian leader.

"After the events in the Crimea, the illusion vanished.We do not know whether Moscow wants to restore the Soviet Union or the Russian Empire to Catherine period. This course is abhorrent to our interests, "said Vaira Vike-Freiberga.

The head of the organization "Green Cross International" Alexander Likhotal pointed out that the events surrounding the Crimea were the result of global change.

"Crimea - is not the cause but the consequence", - said A. Likhotal, who also was an adviser to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev for a long time.

"I hope that politicians recognize the value of their steps. Unfortunately, the West still considers itself the winner of the Cold War, although the true cause of the collapse was an internal crisis in the USSR", he recalled.

According to him, the way out of the current situation is to update the approach to the control situation in the world.

"Not only Russia willing to find the boundaries of the new geopolitical situation. China is also engaged in the search. As long as solution is not found, the chaos in the world will continue", said the expert.

Former Czech President Vaclav Klaus (2003-2013) said that West and Europe must face stagnation.

"The West must recognize that the causes of the problems - is weakening Europe and the crisis of Western democracy", V. Klaus said.

According to him, it is necessary to take the long view. "Situation requires a rejection of prejudice and acceptance of existing realities.We need to stop fighting in a war that does not exist ", - V. Klaus noted.

According to him, situation surrounding the crisis between Russia and the West - is not the confrontation of opposing systems: "Russia, China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should also be taken as the main players.Russia has always played an important role in the history of Europe. Moscow should have a chance to participate in its future. "

He noted that the dominant political forces in Ukraine are still looking for support from the outside, but really need to seek public confidence in the East.Kiev will not get Western support he believes.