Russia thanks Azerbaijan for support in coronavirus battle

Russia expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center and the entire Azerbaijani people for the gesture of friendship and solidarity with the Russian people in the fight against coronavirus. Report says, citing the statement of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"On the evening of April 9, a projection of the Russian flag was displayed on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is an architectural symbol of modern Azerbaijan. In this difficult global situation, the support of a close friend, neighbor, and reliable partner, such as Azerbaijan, is particularly important for Russia", - the Embassy said in a statement.

"The Russian side has the same warm feelings towards Azerbaijan and supports its efforts to overcome the consequences of the pandemic," the Embassy said in a statement.