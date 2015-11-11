Russia stands for the audit of ODIHR

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia stands for the audit of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Report informs referring to the Russian Tass, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said at the press conference.

"It's necessary to have control of the governing bodies of the OSCE activity, including ODIHR, - he said. - That's why, the audit of ODIHR is too logical. We want to find out how and what projects the money is spent on, from where the voluntary contributions were paid and what orders they spent for. "

"This is quite a fair demand", said A.Meshkov.