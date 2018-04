Russia's MIA discloses number of Azerbaijanis granted Russian citizenship in 2017

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Total of 257,822 people have been granted Russian citizenship in 2017. Last year, 10,394 Azerbaijani citizens and 2,535 Georgians have become Russian citizens.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) said.

According to the ministry, 22,264 Armenian citizens were granted Russian citizenship in 2016.

The ministry says, last year 25,144 Armenian nationals obtained Russian citizenship.