Russia donates 70 sets of test kits to Azerbaijan for COVID-19 diagnosis

Russia has donated 70 sets of testing kits to Azerbaijan for laboratory diagnosis of new coronavirus since early March, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan informed.

“The efforts made by Russia and Azerbaijan to protect the health and well-being of the population, as well as the further coordination of steps to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, will strengthen the collective potential of the region to respond to this common new challenge”.

According to the embassy’s statement, Russia attaches importance to close cooperation with Azerbaijan in healthcare.

Azerbaijan confirmed 209 COVID-19 cases so far. While 15 people survived the illness, four others died of the infection in the country.