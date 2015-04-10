Rules of accreditation of foreign media representatives approved in Azerbajan

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has approved the "Rules of accreditation of representatives of foreign mass media in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, this document defines the rules for the accreditation of journalists and operators of foreign media who wish to work as a journalist and to film in the territory of Azerbaijan.Accreditation of foreign media is regulated by the Law "On mass media", the relevant international treaties and these rules.

Accreditation of representatives of foreign media carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In relation to media correspondents of State, special limitations for professional activities of media correspondents of the Azerbaijan Republic foreseen on its territory and responses to similar restrictions may be provided.

For the accreditation of representatives of foreign media a letter of appeal from the head of the media or performing his duties of the Azerbaijani FM is requires, application form, color photo 3x4 in duplicate, a copy of the passport or other identity document, a copy of the business card, an autobiography.

At the completion of professional activities ahead of schedule, the expiry of the card or withdrawal of accreditation card must be handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.