Rosen Plevneliev: Azerbaijan is a key partner for Bulgaria

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are linked by bonds of sincere friendship, the countries have common positions on many issues on the agenda of cooperation'.

Report informs referring to Bulgarian 'Focus' agency, Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said after meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

R. Plevneliev said, Bulgaria is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and various areas such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, agriculture, infrastructure construction and tourism.

'Azerbaijan is a key partner in our efforts to diversify and strengthen energy security not only in Bulgaria, but also in South-Eastern Europe", the president R. Plevneliev stressed.

The President noted, the agreement signed in September, 2013 on supply of a billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan is a basis of energy cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

'Bulgaria is ready to expand the scope of the alleged gas imports from Azerbaijan', said Bulgarian President.

R.Plevneliev also noted the importance of implementing projects to diversify energy supplies to Europe - the Southern Gas Corridor and expressed the interest of Bulgaria in Azerbaijani investments. According to him, there is significant potential for specific projects in the field of building infrastructure for the storage of gas in Bulgaria and South-Eastern Europe.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.