Romanian citizens living in Azerbaijan voted in presidential elections

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 16 about 100 Romanian citizens voted at the polling station at the embassy in Azerbaijan in the second round of presidential elections."Voting took place in a normal mode, no problems have arisen," the second secretary of the embassy Lyuminitsa Cioban said to Report.

According to her, about 40 Romanian citizens living in Azerbaijan attended the 1st round of voting which took place on November 2.

According to the preliminary data of voting in the second round of presidential elections the mayor of Sibiu Klaus Iohannis took the victory.

According to the media, the problems faced by Romanian citizens living abroad, voting in the first round, led to an extensive demonstrations in many cities of Romania. As a result Foreign Minister of Romania Titus Korlatian resigned.