​Riga hosts farewell ceremony for Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Riga hosted the ceremony of farewell for the Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan Mr. Hardijs Baumanis on April 14. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, the ceremony was held in Riga crematorium.

Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hardijs Baumanis died in Baku on April 6. The cause of death of 47-year-old diplomat was a health problem.

Mr. Baumanis was the Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan since September 2010.