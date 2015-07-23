Richard Hoagland discussed in Baku with Azerbaijani FM a draft of new "Silk Road"

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ "During the visit to Azerbaijan, I met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, with whom I had good relations. At the meeting we discussed the draft of a new "Silk Road".

According to the Report, Assistant of the US Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Richard Hoagland said at the press conference speaking about the purpose of his visit to Azerbaijan.

He noted that, Azerbaijan plays an important role in this project. According to him, essential key in this projec is to increase trade. R.Hoagland said that the US is working in this direction with China and other countries involved in the project: "I am more than a year engaged in this issue and Azerbaijan in this project is an important part."

Speaking of information about the weakening US investments in Azerbaijan, R.Hoagland said that it has no hidden political subtext: "This process involves private companies, because haven't the state companies. Therefore, American companies will participate in projects if they have to this corresponding justification. When economic conditions improve, we will return on investments."

Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan has taken regular measures towards expanding transport infrastructure as an important element of non-oil sector development strategy. Stressing the importance of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the New Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Azerbaijani FM hailed the Silk Road's contribution to the development of railway, land, sea, air, and even information and communications segments.