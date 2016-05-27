Representative of the US European Command: Azerbaijan is interested in security and stability

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ As planned, Azerbaijani and US servicemen will jointly participate in the military exercises (Save Guardian) in Romania this summer.

Report informs, the representative of the US European Command, General Ben Hodges told reporters.

He noted that there are a number of areas where Azerbaijan and the United States could develop a mutual cooperation.

He reminded that the Azerbaijani and US soldiers together take part in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

Ben Hodges also expressed hope that Azerbaijani servicemen will also attend military exercises in Georgia, Noble Partner in the next year: "The exercises have already taken place this year, but I hope that Azerbaijan will attend them for the next time."

General Hodges noted that this is his first visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, and he aims to continue and develop military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.

He noted that this cooperation is possible in the field of training, expressed the wish that the US troops would arrive in Azerbaijan and attend the trainings here.

Commenting on the issue of cooperation in the framework of peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan, B.Hodges said that Azerbaijan continues to support peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan, earlier in the ISAF mission and now in "Resolute support".

"Thus, Azerbaijan shows that is interested in security and stability, and I am pleased that the country continue this mission", added B.Hodges.