Functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan to be discussed in PACE Monitoring Committee

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ PACE Monitoring Committee will discuss the report on the functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan.Report informs referring to the press service of PACE, the issue was included on the agenda of the Monitoring Committee meeting on May 28 in Paris.

The meeting will consider the draft report prepared by the co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan Pedro Agramunt and Tadeusz Iwinski, and also planned to adopt the draft resolution on the functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan.