Rector of Russian Diplomatic Academy: US wants to impose its own state model on CIS countries

The US wants to impose its own model of state on the CIS countries.

Report informs, Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yevgeny Bazhanov told during his lecture “Factors of international relations: historical events and prospects” at the ADA University.

“Russia's policy is independent, multi-vector. We want to cooperate with all countries, including Azerbaijan. We want to normalize relations with Europe, since we are part of European civilization”, Y.Bazhanov told, adding that Russia opposes the unipolar world.

According to him, the world has changed, the powers have appeared in the regions, the regions have become rival to each other.

“Globalization, initiated by the United States, as shown in the world - is a progressive and positive process.But the US wants to be a judge and manage the process of globalization, what the Russia opposes. The US wants to impose its model of state structure and its model of the market economy on Russia and the CIS countries”, Y. Bazhanov noted.