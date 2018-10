Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ A reception has been given in honor of the foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

The First Vice-President made a speech at the reception.

The event then featured the screening of a promotional film on Azerbaijan`s bid to host "Expo-2025" world exhibition.

Then a concert was held.