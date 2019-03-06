Iranian President: "Rasht-Astara railway project will be implemented with participation of Azerbaijani government"

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Rasht-Astara railway project will be implemented with participation of the Azerbaijani government," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

Report informs citing the Iranian press that Rouhani spoke at a rally held in Gilan.

He spoke about the importance of the Rasht-Astara railway project to be laid today between Iran and Azerbaijan. "This is a very important railway project connecting dozens of countries in Africa, Asia, East and North Africa. At present, we have best relations ever with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. We will continue these ties will the friendly countries."