Ramil Usubov attends 7th meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of CIS countries

The 7th annual meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries took place in Moscow. Russian bureau of Report informs that the event began with the ceremony of laying a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Flame at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden.

The meeting was attended by Security Council Secretaries of nine CIS countries. Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council Ramil Usubov.

The agenda of the meeting included topical issues - ensuring regional security in the CIS, international cooperation through security councils.

In a regional aspect, the meeting participants analyzed the threats posed by foreign terrorist fighters, discussed measures to prevent their movement to the territory of the CIS countries, as well as chemical and biological safety issues in the Commonwealth.

Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev who opened the meeting emphasized that the measures taken at the previous meeting in 2018 allowed to give a significant impetus to the organization of the exchange of analytical information on terrorist organizations, military-technical cooperation and also developing joint measures to curb the activities of members of international terrorist organizations.

Patrushev paid special attention to the upcoming celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in 2020.

"This memorable date will be widely celebrated and covered in the countries of the Commonwealth, as well as in other states where they honor the memory of soldiers - fathers and grandfathers who defeated fascism and defended the independence of our countries," the Secretary of the Security Council emphasized.

As part of the meeting, participants also discussed global security and strategic stability.