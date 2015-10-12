 Top
    Quatemalan Congress adopts resolution condemning Armenian agression against Azerbaijan

    The resolution on the Khojaly tragedy was adopted by a majority vote

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Guatemala's Congress has adopted a resolution by a majority vote condemning the invasion and military occupation of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces. The resolution calls Armenia for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.

    Report informs, the resolution condemns the act of genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilians in Khojaly on February 26, 1992.

    The document refers to resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council which call on the sides to remain committed to dialogue and develop a mechanism for resolution of the conflict based on the principle of territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

