Qatari Embassy to Azerbaijan lowers national flag

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Qatari Embassy to Azerbaijan will open a book of condolence regarding death of former Qatari Emir Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani.

Report informs citing Qatari Embassy to Azerbaijan,the book will be opened from 13:00 till 15:00 today, from 11:00 to 15:00 Baku time on October 25-26.

Besides, the embassy has lowered the national flag as a sign of mourning.

Notably, Qatari Emir Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani has died on October 23 at the age of 85. Three days of mourning has been declared by the government of Qatar in regard with death of the former emir.