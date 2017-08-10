Qatar simplifies visa regime for Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar has simplified the visa regime for Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance with the decision of the Interior Ministry and Qatar’s Tourism Office, the country has simplified the visa requirements for citizens of 80 countries as a whole.

Thus citizens of 47 countries, including Azerbaijan, will be able to receive a visa for 30 days upon arrival in the country. Later, citizens of these countries will be able to prolong their visa for 30 days.

Citizens of 33 countries, including the EU, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey and the Seychelles, will be able to receive a visa for 180 days upon arrival in Qatar.

Earlier, Azerbaijani citizens had to receive a visa at the Embassy of Qatar.