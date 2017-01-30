 Top
    Close photo mode

    Qatar Foreign Minister will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will meet with Azerbaijani counterpart

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan will take place on January 30-31, 2017.

    During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi