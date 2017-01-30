Qatar Foreign Minister will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan will take place on January 30-31, 2017.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.